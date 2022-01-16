Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice began sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast early Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze.
Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. More than an inch of snow fell per hour in some parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.