Snow causes road closures in Westport
Updated
-
A front loader removes snow for th eparking lot of Whole Foods during the snow storm Saturday March 2, 2019, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
The following roads in Westport have been closed as of 8 a.m. due to downed trees or wires, according to the Westport Police Department:
North Avenue @ Merritt parkway
14 Crooked Mile Road
17 Pleasant Valley Lane
12 Bonnie Brook Rd
Silver Brook Rd @Weston Rd
2 Birchwood Lane
17 Clover Lane