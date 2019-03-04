Snow causes road closures in Westport

The following roads in Westport have been closed as of 8 a.m. due to downed trees or wires, according to the Westport Police Department:

North Avenue @ Merritt parkway

14 Crooked Mile Road

17 Pleasant Valley Lane

12 Bonnie Brook Rd

Silver Brook Rd @Weston Rd

2 Birchwood Lane

17 Clover Lane