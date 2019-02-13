https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Snow-brings-out-sleds-in-Westport-13611602.php
In Pictures / Snow brings out the sleds
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — An early decision for a snow day brought out some happy sledders Tuesday to the popular hill in the Baron’s Land, just west of Compo Road North by the Post Road.
Roads were not great as snow continued to fall in the afternoon, but there were plenty of cars barreling along sometimes sludgy streets.
On Main Street some stores stayed closed, but others had open doors and even periodic customers.
