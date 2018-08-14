Smoke from wildfires hanging over western Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Smoke from wildfires burning in Colorado and beyond is hanging over large parts of western Colorado.

Periods of moderate to heavy smoke are expected there Tuesday through Wednesday morning. State health officials warn that people with respiratory illnesses, the very young and elderly may want to remain indoors if the smoke is heavy.

The Bull Draw Fire near Nucla has burned 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) as of Tuesday. It is 19 percent contained.

The Silver Creek Fire burning on more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) near Kremmling has forced the evacuation of a dude ranch. Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office told KUSA-TV that about 30 guests, 15 to 20 employees and some horses left Latigo Ranch late Monday.