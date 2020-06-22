Small plane makes emergency landing on US Highway 101

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula, the Washington State Patrol reports.

KOMO-TV reports that troopers and medics responded to the scene, about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) north of Forks, after receiving reports of an aircraft landing on the highway.

According to early reports, the small fixed-wing experimental plane was able to land safely. The pilot was uninjured, and was able to maneuver the aircraft off the main roadway so that it was not blocking traffic.

It is unknown if the aircraft suffered mechanical or electrical failure at this time. WSP reports everyone onboard is safe.