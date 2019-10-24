Small plane crashes in West Virginia

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a small airplane has crashed in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells news outlets the plane caught fire upon impact Thursday afternoon in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia border.

Dougherty says emergency crews were sent to the site. The plane's origin and destination weren't immediately known.

Summit Point is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.