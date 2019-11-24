Small plane collides with car during landing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — No one was injured when a small plane collided with a car while trying to land at Connecticut’s Simsbury Airport.

WTIC-TV reports the incident occurred Saturday at the privately owned air field north of Hartford.

The plane, a Piper PA-28 carrying a flight instructor and student, flipped over after it struck a Honda Accord that had ventured on the landing strip.

The airport was briefly shut down as emergency crews cleared the runway.

Authorities say it’s unclear why the motorist drove onto the landing strip, and say the incident is under investigation.

