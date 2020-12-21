Small group holiday gatherings pushed to avoid virus surge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans are heading into the winter holidays with few restrictions on gathering or social activities despite significant numbers of recent COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state.
The state Health Department on Monday reported 600 new confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus but no new deaths from it, though fewer tests were conducted in the past few days and there was a delay in the reporting of deaths. The state reported 138 deaths on Sunday after listing none in the prior two days. Public health officials revised the state's method of calculating deaths earlier this month and said the new system would likely delay the reporting of COVID-19 deaths by up to a week.