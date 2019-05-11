Small SC city asks for stories to start tourism push

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Tourism officials in one of South Carolina's lesser known places want its residents to share stories about why it is a great place to be.

The newly named Discover Greenwood is asking people to submit stories, pictures and videos to mygreenwoodstory.com saying why they love the city.

The Index Journal of Greenwood reports the submissions will be used in a promotional video.

Along with changing its name from the Greenwood Visitors and Tourism Bureau, Discover Greenwood also has a new logo.

The winners of the submission contest will be announced Sept. 5 at the Uptown Live concert and will win merchandise with Discover Greenwood's new logo.

