Slow down? Never. Ryan Seacrest says he's busier than ever ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 10:47 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Most folks have slowed down in the past nine months but Ryan Seacrest says he's been juggling more than usual during the pandemic.
His regular TV and radio gigs as a co-host on “ Live with Kelly and Ryan ” and his syndicated “ On Air with Ryan Seacrest ” radio show continue, despite lockdown. On weekends there were tapings for what he calls “the singing show” (otherwise known as ABC's “ American Idol. ”)
