Slithering surprise found under hood of car in Omro

OMRO, Wis. (AP) — A woman and her son who were having car trouble in Omro this week pulled over to find a slithering surprise under the hood of their vehicle.

The two were startled to find a 4-foot-long python wrapped around the car's engine. They called police. Police called the self-proclaimed "snake man" Steve Keller. He says the Ball python is native to Africa and was probably drawn to the heat of the engine.

WLUK-TV reports Keller says he's rescued hundreds of snakes over the years, but this was one of the toughest. It took hours to unwind and coax the snake from the engine compartment. Police say the snake escaped from its owner more than a month ago.

Authorities say it's illegal to own a Ball python in Omro, so the owner has been fined $313.

