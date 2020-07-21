Slice of Saugatuck Festival canceled in Westport due to COVID

Nina Sylvester of Milford tries some lobster from the Lobster Shack during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the seventh year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings. less Nina Sylvester of Milford tries some lobster from the Lobster Shack during The 7th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Slice of Saugatuck Festival canceled in Westport due to COVID 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the ninth annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we would love to promote our Saugatuck restaurants and businesses at this very important time, we just can’t run this event in a socially distant and safe manner,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Chamber, in a statement on Tuesday.

The annual food tasting and retail experience that promotes local businesses was slated to run on Sept. 12. The festival has reportedly drawn over 2,300 attendees, 60 participating businesses, eight bands playing simultaneously and numerous kids activities encompassing the whole of Saugatuck Center in the past.

Over $30,000 had been donated by the Chamber to Homes with Hope from proceeds from the event, the news release said.

“This decision hurts us all; the local business, the Chamber, the residents who enjoy coming out and the homeless and hungry as sadly we won’t be able to make a donation to Homes with Hope from the proceeds,” Mandell said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com