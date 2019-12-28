Sleet makes Twin Cities roads slippery, prompts bus shutdown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleet made roads slippery and resulted in numerous crashes and spinouts in the Minneapolis-=St. Paul area on Saturday.

Metro Transmit temporarily canceled bus service Saturday morning until conditions improve. Light-rail service continues to operate.

The Minnesota State Patrol advised no travel in the Twin Cities area.

The sleet is part of a slow-moving weekend storm system, the Star Tribune reported. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. The St. Cloud area could see 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of snow, with 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) possible in Alexandria.