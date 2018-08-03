https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Slain-Arizona-state-trooper-to-be-honored-at-13128667.php
Slain Arizona state trooper to be honored at funeral
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A funeral is set for a rookie Arizona state trooper fatally shot by a suspect who took another officer's weapon during a confrontation on an interstate.
Friends and loved ones will bid farewell to 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer on Friday at a Peoria church.
Edenhofer was one of several officers who responded July 25 to reports of a person throwing objects at cars on Interstate 10 in suburban Phoenix.
Authorities say a struggle ensued when officers tried to detain 20-year-old Isaac King.
After several minutes, King allegedly got a hold of another trooper's firearm and fired two rounds.
One hit Edenhofer. The other left a trooper wounded.
Department of Public Safety officials say Edenhofer graduated from the academy in May.
