CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — At least six people have been injured and several hospitalized after a car crashed through a Sportsman’s Warehouse store at a shopping mall in Carson City.

The car smashed through the east door at about 11 a.m. Friday, traveled about 100 feet (30 meters) inside the store at the Carson Mall and came to rest against the west door, according to Carson City sheriff’s deputies.