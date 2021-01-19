Sisolak calls to diversify Nevada's tourism-reliant economy

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak outlined plans Tuesday to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state’s tourism-driven economy.
In his prerecorded State of the State address, the first-term Democrat proposed investing heavily in job training, infrastructure and renewable energy to stimulate Nevada's economy both during and after the pandemic. He described the virus as “challenging,” “excruciating” and “unprecedented” for families and businesses and conceded that the struggle was far from over.