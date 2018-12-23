Sioux Falls police to begin 5th annual deer harvest in city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Police Department will begin its fifth annual deer harvest in city limits this week.

Authorities say the initiative is meant to reduce property damage and improve the health of the deer populations. High deer numbers lead to poor health due to increased competition for food resources and a higher potential for the spread of disease.

Last year's harvest yielded 50 deer that were removed from southeastern and northeastern Sioux Falls. The city has requested a permit for the removal of 60 deer this year.

This past fall, deer counts indicated a slight increase in the deer population in southeastern and northeastern Sioux Falls. Researchers found 49 deer in various parks in southeast Sioux Falls, which is a slight increase from the past three years.