Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member Andrew Colabella proposed a ban single use plastics and styrofoam at the March 5 RTM meeting.

WESTPORT — Ten years ago, Westport was the first town west of the Mississippi to pass a ban on plastic bags, and now a group of elected officials hope to re-establish the town’s position as an environmental leader with a proposed ban on all single-use plastics in local restaurants.

Plastic food containers, straws, stirrers and cups would all be prohibited under the ordinance, “requiring food service businesses to transition from disposable plastic food service ware to compostable and recyclable alternatives,” according to the proposed language of the ban.

First-term Representative Town Meeting member Andrew Colabella is leading the charge and has six co-sponsors on the RTM, including Lois Schine, Ellen Lautenberg, Louis Mall, Nicole Klein, Cathy Talmadge, and Carla Rea.

Single-use plastics have a 450 to 500 year life-span and pose a threat to Westport’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems, Colabella said.

“By prohibiting these items, we are protecting the environment and eliminating a major source of waste,” the ordinance reads.

If passed, the ordinance will take effect six months from passage, at which time restaurants who don’t eliminate single use plastic products could be fined a $150 violation.

The proposed ban will next go to the RTM Ordinance Committee for review on March 25.

