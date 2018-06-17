Single father wouldn't change role 'for the world'

WINDBER, Pa. (AP) — The role of father defines 25-year-old Nathan Cade, of Windber.

Raising three young boys on his own, the Richland High School graduate admits the nonstop demands of fatherhood can be unnerving.

"You can't do one thing by yourself," Cade said while alternately pushing the three boys on swings at the Windber Community Center playground along Graham Avenue.

"It is nonstop," he said.

Cade relies on help with child care from The Learning Lamp, where Haden, 6; Liam, 3; and Jeremiah, 2, spend much of their days while he operates his own handyman business.

"It's very stressful," Cade said. "I have to get them up and ready by 7:30 to go to day care so I can start doing the jobs I have lined up."

When school is in session, it takes an hour to get Haden picked up and taken to The Learning Lamp center. At the end of the work day, the daddy-taxi revs up again to collect the boys and get them home.

"By the time I'm home and making dinner, it's already 6:30," he said.

Although family members help out on the weekends, free time is a precious commodity in Cade's life.

"My time is more taken up now than it ever has been," he said. "I didn't realize how much time it takes.

"But I wouldn't change it for the world. It has worked out very well."

Despite the hectic schedule, Cade said he relishes his role as Dad. He plans to spend his Father's Day relaxing with his family after participating in the Ghost Town Trail Challenge run on Saturday.

Cade said he appreciates The Learning Lamp's extended hours. Sometimes, a particular job delays him picking up the boys.

Leah Spangler, The Learning Lamp CEO, said the organization understands the pressures faced by struggling parents.

"We really try to work with families to meet the needs of both the family and the child, so the child can grow and learn," Spangler said. "We are very flexible with them in terms of scheduling."

The nonprofit organization also offers financial help for some parents with financial needs, she said.

Summer programs include day camps designed to keep children engaged while their parents are at work, Spangler said. The camps include field trips and special visitors.

"They are still getting to do fun stuff, so they don't feel they are missing out on summer," Spangler said.

Cade knows it's important to have his children involved in social activity. He credits his own father with showing him the value of participation.

"When I was growing up I was in scouts and karate," Cade said. "With him being involved with everything, it showed me how to be a better man with respect and discipline and how to treat others.

"He helped out with everything I needed to do to raise them."

Cade is not leaving all the activity and social outings to The Learning Lamp. He and the boys are a familiar sight in downtown Windber.

"We actually walk down here a lot," Cade said at the playground. "Most of my evenings are pushing them on the swings."

