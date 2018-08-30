Single-engine plane crashes near Prescott airport; 1 killed

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the one person aboard a single-engine plane was killed when it crashed about a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer) from the approach end of the Prescott airport's runway Wednesday night.

Officials said the person's identity wasn't determined and that the pilot had left Prescott and was intending to return to the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.