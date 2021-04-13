Sikhs mark toned-down holiday amid continuing virus concerns MARGARET STAFFORD and GARY FIELDS, Associated Press April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 4:36 p.m.
LIBERTY, Missouri (AP) — Sikhs across the United States are holding toned-down Vaisakhi celebrations this week, joining people of other faiths in observing major holidays cautiously this spring as COVID-19 keeps an uneven hold on the country.
Vaisakhi, which falls April 13 or 14 depending on which of two dueling calendars one follows, marks the day in 1699 when Sikhism took its current form. Communities typically celebrate by gathering at gurdwaras, or places of worship, for prayer and the reading of hymns, and there are often processions, parades, other activities and food.
Written By
MARGARET STAFFORD and GARY FIELDS