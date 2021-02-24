Shrinking grand list will not have big impact on taxpayers, Westport first selectman says

WESTPORT — Though the grand list shrunk a bit due to the recent revaluation, officials say there should not be much of an impact on taxpayers in the upcoming budget.
“Normally, when a revaluation results in a decline in the grand list, municipalities chose to increase the mill rate to offset any reduction in property taxes collected,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said. “To minimize any mill rate increase, we have taken a conservative approach to the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budgeting process, which is currently taking place.”