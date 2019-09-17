Shoplifting suspect arrested in connection with Ulta thefts

WESTPORT — Cynphanie Merritt, 27, of Windsor, was charged with larceny by Westport police after three shoplifting complaints at Ulta Beauty.

On March 6 around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to Ulta Beauty on Post Road East after staff reported two women and a man entered the store and grabbed several shopping bags. The individuals then began filling the bags with perfume and subsequently exited the store without paying for the merchandise and setting off the anti-theft alarms, according to police.

Total loss due to theft in this incident was estimated at $3,400.

On July 16 around 3 p.m., officers again responded to Ulta Beauty after staff reported two women entered the store and started filling filling shopping bags with perfume. The two exited the store without paying for the merchandise, and total loss due to theft was estimated at $5,095.

On Aug. 5 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Ulta Beauty on a third complaint after staff said a man and woman had entered the store and grabbed several shopping bags and filled them with perfume. A total of $4,779 in merchandise was taken.

On this occasion, store staff were able to obtain a description and license plate for the vehicle in which the suspects left. The vehicle was located by a Westport officer, which included a short pursuit and ended with the apprehension of three individuals.

Among the three suspects arrested in connection with the investigation, one was identified as Cynphanie Merritt. In reviewing surveillance captured at Ulta, police said they identified Merritt as being directly involved in the thefts. Arrest warrants were then granted for Merritt in connection with the two prior incidents.

On Sept. 10, members of the detective bureau served a habeas order on Merritt at state Superior Court in Norwalk where she had been scheduled to appear on an unrelated case.

Merritt was then charged with two counts third-degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Bond was set at 100,000 for one of the two cases and at $25,000. Merritt was unable to post these bonds and was arraigned at court that same day.