Shooting by law enforcement task force under investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut are investigating a shooting Wednesday by a federal and local law enforcement task force in Hartford, where agents and officers went to arrest a man with a history of possessing illegal firearms, according to federal officials.

Spokesmen for the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in New Haven would not immediately confirm details of the shooting, including whether anyone was killed. FBI spokesman Charles Grady said no law enforcement officers were injured.