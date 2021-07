NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A man who went on a shooting rampage in New Bedford around Halloween in 2018 has been sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Monday.

Joshua Perry, 28, pleaded guilty on June 28 to a range of assault and weapons charges including armed assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and five counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, prosecutors said.