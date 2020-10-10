Shoals a part of Nashville's 'Big Back Yard' promotion

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — The Shoals is the southern anchor of a new effort that links the area with a regional movement designed to showcase the benefits of living and working in small towns.

“Nashville’s Big Back Yard” was inspired by the novel coronavirus pandemic and is being promoted by American Picker Mike Wolfe, who lives in rural Williamson County, Tennessee.

It includes Nashville at its northern point, the Shoals to the south, and 13 rural Middle Tennessee communities in between.

They’re tied together by 100 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway from Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, to the Shoals.

“This global pandemic is making folks rethink how and where they want to live and work,” Wolfe said. “I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. Now is the perfect time to think about getting out of the cities, and back to small town main streets and open spaces. I’m honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville’s ‘Big Back Yard.‘”

To help roll out the promotion, Wolfe produced a series of social media messages and videos on location throughout the “Big Back Yard” region. The content will be used on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to promote rural Middle Tennessee communities — including Centerville, Clifton, Collinwood, Hampshire, Hohenwald, Leiper’s Fork, Linden, Loretto, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown and Waynesboro — as well as the Shoals area of northwest Alabama.

Nashville’s “Big Back Yard” is the result of lengthy conversations with Leiper’s Fork philanthropist Aubrey Preston, and led by community leaders in a region long known as a destination for musicians, artists and other creative talent.

Preston is the mastermind behind the popular Americana Music Triangle.

“While COVID has dealt a devastating blow to our nation’s public health and economy, it also has led many people and communities to think about who we are and what we do,” Preston said. “The land is calling people back, and Middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama have plenty of beautiful open space.”

Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie said he likes the promotion.

“I see it as a mixed effort on economic development and tourism, and capitalizing on the gig economy — remote workers who are trying to escape larger cities, larger markets, due to COVID-19 and various other things.

He said the “Nashville’s Big Back Yard” website features videos created by Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.

“They have really done a great job fleshing out our pages,” Carnegie said. “The Shoals page looks really strong.”

He said the pages stress the Shoals’ quality of life, music heritage, the Tennessee River and “Southern living at its best.”

The promotion also connects with the Shoals Economic Development Authority’s Remote Shoals program, which provides up to $10,000 each for professionals whose jobs allow them to work remotely to move to the Shoals.

“We are pleased that the Shoals area is one of the major anchors for this movement,” SEDA Executive Director Kevin Jackson said. “The Shoals area is uniquely positioned for growth as people flee densely populated cities in search of a better quality of life. This movement will draw national attention to our area and will drive more visitors, including investors, here to explore what we have to offer.”

Debbie Wilson, executive director of Muscle Shoals Music Foundation, which operates Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, said the promotion is a natural fit since Leiper’s Fork and the Shoals both nurture music and the arts.

“Both Leiper’s Fork and Muscle Shoals are focal points for world-class music,” Wilson said. “This is a natural extension of the work we are already doing to cross-pollinate tourists and musical talent between Leiper’s Fork and Muscle Shoals.”

The well-known Wolfe’s involvement is an added plus.

“Mike Wolfe’s willingness to bring national attention to this movement will boost tourism and allow us to share the Muscle Shoals music legacy with a broader audience,” she said.

Wilson said Wolfe has visited the Shoals a few times, and hopes he can return perhaps to appear in a video promoting the area.

Loretto, Tennessee, Mayor Jesse Turner said the cities in between Nashville and the Shoals are all 5,000 population or less. He credited Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ryan Egly for suggesting Loretto be added to the list.

“This all goes back to things I’ve been stressing lately is, we are two different states, but we’re one region,” Turner said.