Shipping delays leave some shelves bare at Hawaii stores

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say shipping delays between Hawaii and the mainland have left some grocery store shelves empty on Oahu.

Hawaii News Now reports that officials with Honolulu-based Matson Inc. confirmed Tuesday that deliveries have fallen behind schedule because of a combination of bad weather and mechanical problems on ships.

The company says four of its ships are now docked in Honolulu Harbor. It says it's working to get deliveries to stores and restaurants as quickly as possible.

Armstrong Produce CEO Mark Teruya says his company has flown about 500,000 pounds (227,000 kilograms) of produce to Hawaii this week. He says his company has been dealing with multiple weather-related shipping delays since December.

