Shipping company Hapag-Lloyd creating 350 jobs near Atlanta

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a shipping company will expand its operations near Atlanta with $5.5 million and more than 350 new jobs.

News outlets report Hapag-Lloyd is consolidating at its offices in Peachtree Corners, and plans to invest the money over the next two years and create 363 positions.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, Hapag-Lloyd North America Region President Uffe Ostergaard and others announced the German-based company's moves at a news conference Tuesday in the Georgia Capitol.

Deal says over 5,000 new jobs have come to the state since Amazon announced last month its new headquarters will be in New York and Virginia, bringing 25,000 jobs to each instead of Georgia.

Deal said last week that railroad company Norfolk Southern is moving its headquarters from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta.