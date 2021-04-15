Skip to main content
News

Sherwood Island in line to get new $541k bridge

Photo of Katrina Koerting
Katrina Koerting

WESTPORT — The state is expected to approve a little more that $2.5 million for improvements at state parks, including spending more than $500,000 to replace a bridge at Sherwood Island.

“Sherwood Island is a treasure, connecting Fairfield County residents with the beauty of the Long Island Sound,” state Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, said in a statement. “As the oldest state park in Connecticut, it’s critical that we invest in the park's maintenance and preserve it for the next generation of birders, bikers, hikers and beach goers.”

The bridge is currently listed in critical condition based on recent inspections from the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said Will Healey, a DEEP spokesman.

It was built in 1958 and carries Sherwood Island Lane over Mill Creek.

Under the project, which is expected to cost the state more than $541,000, a new one-lane bridge will be placed where the existing bridge stands. It will have a new, prefabricated, galvanized steel superstructure with concrete abutments protected by permanent sheet pile enclosures, according to a news release.

The bond package, which covers minor capital improvements at state parks and wildlife management areas, is set for a vote Friday by the Bond Commission.

Construction is expected to start in June and last six months. No closures will be needed to complete the work, Healey said.

kkoerting@newstimes.com