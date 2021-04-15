Sherwood Island in line to get new $541k bridge

WESTPORT — The state is expected to approve a little more that $2.5 million for improvements at state parks, including spending more than $500,000 to replace a bridge at Sherwood Island.

“Sherwood Island is a treasure, connecting Fairfield County residents with the beauty of the Long Island Sound,” state Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, said in a statement. “As the oldest state park in Connecticut, it’s critical that we invest in the park's maintenance and preserve it for the next generation of birders, bikers, hikers and beach goers.”