Sherwood Island State Park closed because of storm damage

FILE PHOTO — A bolt of lighting strikes at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Conn. FILE PHOTO — A bolt of lighting strikes at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, Conn. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sherwood Island State Park closed because of storm damage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Sherwood Island State Park will be closed Sunday because of storm damage.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the closure late Saturday night. The agency said it would update its social media sites once the park reopens.

The fire department said it responded to 18 storm-related calls for service in just 45 minutes when the storm hit Saturday, bringing heavy rain and winds.

“These calls ranged from power lines burning, trees resting on power lines, carbon monoxide calls, and a large tree that had fallen on a house,” fire officials said. “There were no storm-related injuries reported and at this time, there are areas with no power.”

Utility crews were handling outages in Westport and across much of the southern part of the state — specifically along the coast. After Saturday’s storm there were 546 Eversource customers in Westport without power.