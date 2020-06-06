Sherwood Island State Park at capacity

WESTPORT — Sherwood Island State Park has been closed to further visitors on Saturday, as the parking lot is at capacity.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Twitter that the park would be closed at 1:28 p.m.

DEEP and Gov. Ned Lamont previously announced plans to limit parking capacity at certain state parks and to prohibit walk-in visitors who leave their vehicles outside of already filled lots to maintain social distancing.

