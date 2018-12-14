Sheriff's office releases 11 without immigration hold

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says it has released 11 people from its jail in keeping with a new policy of no longer holding people for federal immigration officials.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that after Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead was sworn in, he directed his office last week to end the longstanding policy of honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

The sheriff's office said that since Birkhead's directive, nine people were released after posting bond and two others after serving their sentence.

Birkhead joined sheriffs from Wake and Mecklenburg counties who said they would no longer honor detainers or would end participation in the 287 (g) program, in which local law enforcement officers collaborate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws.

