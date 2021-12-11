Sheriff charged with 4 misdemeanors for drunkenness in crash

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Douglas County late Friday charged Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson with four misdemeanors for drunkenness after he crashed his vehicle this week.

Hutchinson rolled his county SUV on Interstate 94 near Alexandria during the early morning hours Wednesday. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association winter conference in the city, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. An analysis of his urine determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.13%, while the state legal limit is 0.08%. Hutchinson had acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash and called the decision “inexcusable.”