LOCKLAND, Ohio (AP) — Three juveniles were allegedly handling a stolen firearm in an Ohio home when it discharged, killing a 15-year-old girl and leaving two boys facing charges, authorities said.

Hamilton county's sheriff and Lockland police said emergency responders arrived at the home at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.