Sheriff: Sno-ball stand manager recorded people in bathroom

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — The operator of a Louisiana sno-ball stand was accused of recording people while they used the stand's bathroom for the past two years, authorities said.

Clinton Brocksmith, 31, was arrested last week and charged with 537 counts of video voyeurism, news outlets reported. Brocksmith is the operator of Zeke’s Snowballs & Soft Serve Ice Cream shop on La. 1, which has been mainstay in the city for the past 30 years.

On Wednesday, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a stand employee found the videos and photos on an iPad used to process credit card payments.

Stassi said Brocksmith placed a pin camera in the stand's bathroom, which was reserved for employees but also used by customers. Stassi said some of the images were also from private bathrooms.

Brocksmith has operated the stand for the past 2½ years and the images found on the iPad date back to when he took over the business, authorities said.

Anyone who used the bathroom at the stand should contact authorities, Stassi said. Anyone who asked Brocksmith to install cameras at their business should also contact authorities.

It's unclear whether Brocksmith had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.