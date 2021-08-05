Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha, Nebraska, man drowned after rescuing his son from a weed-infested section of East Lake Okoboji in northwestern Iowa, officials there said.

The incident happened late Wednesday morning, the Sioux City Journal reported, when Brandon Urban, 41, swam into the lake to rescue his son, who had fallen off a paddle board and become entangled in the weeds. Urban was able to free the boy from the weeds, but became entangled himself and was unable to get his head above water, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said.