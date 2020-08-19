Sheriff: North Carolina man shot, killed by deputies

TRENTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed after deputies responded to a domestic call, authorities said Wednesday.

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath said the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home near Pollocksville, news sources reported. District Ernie Lee said more than one deputy was involved in the shooting, but no deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Trevor Edwards, 38, who was listed as a resident at the home where the shooting took place. There was no immediate word on whether Edwards was armed.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.