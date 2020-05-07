Sheriff: Missing woman's body found on boyfriend's property

MT. AIRY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was charged with murder Wednesday after investigators allegedly found the body of his missing girlfriend buried on his property, authorities said.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home where Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, lived with Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn to investigate a missing persons report, the agency said in a statement.

Shaw reported Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to where the 28-year-old was buried, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Ashburn died following an argument with Shaw, but did not comment further on the circumstances.

Shaw was booked into jail without bond, the office said. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.