Sheriff: Man dies after fishing boat capsizes on lake

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says a boat has capsized at an Ohio lake and one of the two fishermen in the boat has died.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says the boat capsized on Acton Lake at Hueston Woods State Park around noon Tuesday.

Simpson says both men were thrown into the lake when the small john boat they were in capsized. He says other fishermen pulled them from the water and took them to shore.

Simpson said it wasn't immediately known if the man who died had a medical issue or drowned. Authorities haven't released his identity.

Authorities say the other man wasn't seriously injured.

Hueston Woods is roughly 50 miles (81 kilometers) northwest of Cincinnati. It's located in Preble and Butler counties.