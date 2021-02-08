Sheriff: Hacker tried to taint Florida city's water with lye

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — A hacker was able to remotely gain access to a Florida city’s water treatment plant in an unsuccessful attempt to fill the water supply with a potentially harmful chemical, authorities said.
An unknown suspect was able to breach a computer system for the city of Oldsmar's water treatment plant on Friday and briefly increased the amount of sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference Monday.