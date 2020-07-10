Sheriff: Deputy shot, wounded while attempting arrest

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded while trying to approach a man suspected of stealing a car, authorities said.

Jones County Sheriff’s deputy Miguel Grimaldo was working as a Sandersville police officer Thursday when he was shot in the face and arm, news outlets report.

Sandersville police Chief Curtis Pitts said Grimaldo was recovering from his wounds at home. Grimaldo works part-time with the Sandersville police.

Jones County Sheriff’s Sgt. J.D. Carter said Grimaldo was responding to a call about a vehicle stolen from Bok Homa Casino around 2 a.m. when he spotted a suspect at a gas station, later identified as 33-year-old William Belk.

Belk shot Grimaldo, fled and was arrested at a Walmart in Laurel on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a weapon, Carter said.

It's unclear whether Belk had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.