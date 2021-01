PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Florida arrested an 11-year-old boy who was accused of threatening to blow up his school and use a gun on his classmates. It was the second threat this week in the city of Palm Coast, the sheriff said.

A can of mace and a pocketknife were found in the backpack of the boy, who was booked on a charge of making false report of a bomb threat at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School and released to his parents, Flagler County Sheriff's officials said.