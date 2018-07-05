Sheriff: Body found in Missouri was California man

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Human remains found last month in south-central Missouri have been identified as a 34-year-old man from California.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said in a news release Thursday that the body was that of Tyler Worthington. He was from the state of California but his hometown was not available.

Authorities found Worthington's remains June 11 in a rural part of the county. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Gregoire says investigators are looking for a white 2018 Toyota Corolla that they believe Worthington was driving while he was in Missouri. It carried an Illinois registration AW70304.