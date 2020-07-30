  • FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 global pandemic slashed energy prices and demand. Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 global pandemic slashed energy prices and demand. less
    FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the ... more
    Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 global pandemic slashed energy prices and demand. less
FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, USA. Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday July 30, 2020, that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the ... more
Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that its second-quarter earnings plunged 82% as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed energy prices and demand.

Shell reported that adjusted profit, which excludes one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, dropped to $638 million from $3.46 billion in the same period last year.

Shell took a charge of $16.8 billion amid reduced expectations for energy prices and refining margins, as well as weaker energy demand due to the pandemic. Including this charge, the company reported a net loss of $18.1 billion, compared with net income of $3 billion pounds a year earlier.

CEO Ben van Beurden says the company is facing a “remarkably challenging environment” and focusing on “decisive cash preservation measures’’ to underpin the balance sheet.