Sheboygan resident trapped by apartment fire rescued

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A Sheboygan resident was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after becoming trapped on a balcony by an apartment fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 7 p.m. Sunday and used a ladder to reach the person stuck on the second-floor balcony.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports three tenants were displaced by the fire that caused about $45,000.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately determined.

