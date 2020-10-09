‘She will truly be missed’: Westport town clerk announces retirement

Westport Town Clerk Patricia Strauss sits in her office on election day in 2017. Westport Town Clerk Patricia Strauss sits in her office on election day in 2017. Photo: Sophie Vaughan /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Sophie Vaughan /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘She will truly be missed’: Westport town clerk announces retirement 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Longtime Town Clerk Patricia Strauss announced she will retire at the end of the year.

“It is with regret that I accept Patty’s retirement letter,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a news release Thursday. “The town of Westport and its residents have been extremely fortunate to be the beneficiaries of Patty’s expertise and historical knowledge for over 22 years.”

Marpe said in addition to successfully managing all the intricacies of town clerk business, the town has digitized and improved access to town data and land records during her tenure.

“The state of Connecticut has also benefited from her statewide leadership of fellow town clerks,” he said.

The retirement is effective Dec. 31 and the town will begin a search for her replacement soon.

Strauss said she was proud to have held the position of town clerk serving Westport.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work side by side with a group of such dedicated, hardworking fellow employees and volunteers who have supported my vision to move the town records from paper documents — housed in the town vault — now accessible today in the digital world,” she said.

Strauss said she was grateful for the personal and professional support of the town’s administration, and to have met and helped so many wonderful Westporters over the years.

“I will truly miss this part of each day,” she said. “My thanks go beyond the town to the Connecticut Town Clerks Association for their support and camaraderie during my tenure on their executive board and as president of CTCA. My husband, Ed, and I look forward to traveling new roads and sharing quality time with family and friends.”

Marpe said on behalf of all of the town’s residents, employees, and Strauss’ colleagues, he is grateful for her exemplar and dedicated service. He said she has provided him and his predecessors unwavering support and advice over the years.

“I am thankful for her positive demeanor and unprecedented professional knowledge and skill,” Marpe said. “I wish her all the best as she enters this new chapter in her life. She will truly be missed.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com