Sharmin Gonzales is new Buffalo County clerk magistrate

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buffalo County's current assistant county court clerk has been selected to serve as the county's clerk magistrate.

Sharmin Gonzales, who is also the Buffalo County Court juvenile specialist, will begin her duties on June 1. She replaces former Clerk Magistrate Jan Haeker.

Gonzales has worked for the court system for nearly 24 years, beginning her career as a records clerk and moving to stenographer before becoming assistant clerk in 2010.

County court clerk magistrates work under the direction of the presiding county court judge supervising, assigning and directing the work of county court staff.