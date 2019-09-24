"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in boat crash

TORONTO (AP) — Police say the wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has been charged with careless operation of a vessel in a fatal boat crash in Canada.

Ontario Provincial Police say 56-year-old Linda O'Leary of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Two boats crashed Aug. 24 on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing 64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito.

O'Leary said after the crash that he wasn't piloting the boat at the time.

Police have also charged 67-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York, with failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.