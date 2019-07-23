‘Sex and the City’ author to speak at library

WESTPORT — The Westport Library announced Tuesday they will be hosting “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell on Aug. 5.

The community is invited to join Bushnell at the library where she will discuss her new collection of essays, “Is There Still Sex in the City?”

In this anthology, Bushnell delves into love and the dating habits of middle-aged men and women as they continue to navigate the ever-modernizing world of relationships. She also examines love and life from all angles — marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the pressures on women to maintain their youth.

Bushnell is an international best-selling author of nine books, including “Sex and the City,” “Is There Still Sex in the City?” “Killing Monica,” “Lipstick Jungle” and “Four Blondes.”

“Sex and the City,” published in 1996, was the basis for the HBO series and two subsequent movies. “Is There Still Sex and the City?” is currently in development as a TV series with Paramount.

Bushnell will be in conversation with Westport book blogger Jennifer Gans Blankfein about her collection of essays in the library’s forum at 7 p.m.

Registration is suggested, and copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event, before they go on sale elsewhere.

