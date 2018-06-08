Several hurt in Chicago highway crash with wrong-way driver

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a wrong-way driver on a Chicago highway caused a crash that badly hurt several people.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city's south side and involved multiple vehicles.

Authorities say a vehicle was going the wrong way for at least a couple miles before the crash. The Chicago Fire Department says five people were taken to a hospital from the crash scene, four of them in serious condition.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash and didn't make any immediate arrests.